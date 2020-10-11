Covid-19 virus 'survives on some surfaces for 28 days'
The virus responsible for Covid-19 can remain infectious on surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say.
The findings from Australia's national science agency suggest SARS-Cov-2 can survive for far longer on surfaces than previously thought.
The virus is most commonly transmitted when people cough, sneeze or talk.
But experts say it can also be spread by particles in the air, as well as on surfaces such as metal and plastic.
Previous laboratory studies have found that SARS-Cov-2 can survive for two to three days on bank notes and glass, and up to six days on plastic and stainless steel.
But the latest research from Australian agency CSIRO found the virus was "extremely robust," surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces - such as glass found on mobile phone screens and both plastic and paper banknotes - at 20C (68F), which is about room temperature.
In comparison, the flu virus can survive in the same circumstances for 17 days.
"Establishing how long the virus really remains viable on surfaces enables us to more accurately predict and mitigate its spread, and do a better job of protecting our people," said CSIRO chief executive Dr Larry Marshall.
"Together, we hope this suite of solutions from science will break down the barriers between us, and shift focus to dealing with specific virus hotspots so we can get the economy back on track."
The CSIRO study, published in Virology Journal, found the virus survived for less time at hotter temperatures; it stopped being infectious within 24 hours at 40C on some surfaces.
Its experiments were carried out in the dark, as UV light has already been shown to kill the virus.
The study's authors said the ability of SARS-Cov-2 to persist on stainless steal at cooler temperatures could explain outbreaks of Covid-19 at meat processing and cold storage facilities.
Thousands of workers have tested positive at meat processing factories and abattoirs around the world.
The CSIRO researchers also say their findings support previous research suggesting the virus can survive on fresh and frozen food.
The World Health Organization says: "There is currently no confirmed case of Covid-19 transmitted through food or food packaging." But it does list a number of precautions you can take to avoid cross-contamination.