Covid Sage documents: What was the evidence and what happened?

Their evidence said: There were solid grounds to suggest this would have had "similar levels of effectiveness" to that of the national spring lockdown, in turning the tide of the pandemic. But its shorter period would have limited the overall effects - there would almost certainly have been fewer deaths but the line on the graph would look less dramatic. You would also have had to wait until after the restrictions had been lifted to see any benefit, since it takes time for the infections that would have been prevented to translate to lower hospital admissions and deaths.