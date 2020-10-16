Coronavirus infections still rising rapidly
- Published
Coronavirus infections are continuing to rise rapidly, with an estimated 27,900 new cases a day in England, the Office for National Statistics says.
This is a 60% increase on the previous week, based on a survey of people in households with or without symptoms.
This figure is far higher than the number of confirmed cases announced by the government each day.
It comes as the highest level of restrictions are introduced in more of the UK.
The increase in people testing positive in recent weeks is being driven by high rates in older teenagers and young adults, the ONS survey says.
It found steep increases in infection rates in the north west, the north east, Yorkshire and the Humber.
The figures estimate that one in 160 people in England had the virus in the week to 8 October.
For the same week in Wales, the ONS estimates one in 390 people had the virus. In Northern Ireland, the figure is one in 250 people.
