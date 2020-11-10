Coronavirus doctor's diary: 'We are first-hand witnesses of this devastation'

When you run at something and think you're going to win it and you don't, you have nothing left really. But we know this is our life until we get a vaccine. This is us. There's a lot of stress, a lot of people off with episodes of work-related stress. The counselling we were getting ended in August, but in the last two weeks it started again, because I had staff just crying - staff texting me to say they're crying in the car, on the way home. It's the relentlessness of it. I've cried. You just cry as the day is over.