Nine out of 10 parents 'likely to accept Covid vaccine'
- Published
A snapshot survey of 1250 parents in England suggests most are likely to accept a vaccine to protect themselves and their children against coronavirus.
Some 56% of adults said they would definitely accept a vaccine for themselves, while 34% said they were leaning towards a yes.
People belonging to ethnic minorities were less likely to accept the jab.
It comes as another study suggests sopisticated misinformation on social media could put people off vaccines.
The survey, published in the journal Vaccine, took place between April and May 2020, involving parents and guardians with children aged 18 months or under.
When adults were asked whether they would accept a vaccine for their children if one were available, 48% said they would definitely accept one, while 41% said they were unsure but leaning towards yes.
Just over 10% said they were leaning towards no or were definitely not going to vaccinate their children.
Researchers say adults main concerns were around safety and effectiveness of vaccines and worries that the development of vaccines could be rushed.
They found people belonging to ethnic minority backgrounds (including people who were Black, Asian and Chinese) were almost three times more likely to reject a vaccine for themselves and their children than people belonging to white backgrounds.
People earning less than £35,000 were also more likely to reject a vaccine.
Lead researcher, Dr Sadie Bell, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: "To prevent inequalities in uptake it is crucial to understand and address factors that may affect Covid-19 acceptability in ethnic minority and lower-income groups who are disproportionately affected by Covid-19."
It comes as another study, led by the same university, found