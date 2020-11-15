Coronavirus doctor's diary: The Yorkshire cemetery struggling to keep up with burials

In cities like Bradford where school children and students (who often also live at home) were mixing with grandparents, this risk equation was always going to be different than in cities with fewer multi-generational homes. We now have a much clearer understanding about the variables that increase the risk of death from Covid - including ethnicity, gender and co-morbidities - but age is by far the greatest factor. And when grandparents share a house with young people, this heightens the risk.