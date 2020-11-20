Infection rates levelling off in England and Scotland
Infection rates are levelling off in England and Scotland and decreasing in Wales and Northern Ireland, latest data from the Office for National Statistics suggests.
Rates in school-age children are still rising while falling in young adults.
The figures cover the week to 14 November, nine days after the second lockdown was introduced in England.
In the north west and Midlands rates are decreasing, but they are rising in London and the south east.
The ONS weekly survey tests people in thousands of households across the UK, whether they have symptoms or not. It does not include people in hospitals or care homes.
It estimates that:
- 1 in 80 people in England have coronavirus
- 1 in 155 in Scotland
- 1 in 165 in Wales
- 1 in 135 in Northern Ireland
This equates to nearly 39,000 infections a day in England, down from 50,000 the previous week.
But the picture across England's regions is mixed - rates of infections are rising in the south while coming down in the north and Midlands.
The highest levels of infection are still in Yorkshire and the North West.
In Wales, infection rates appear to have decreased over the past two weeks after peaking around the end of October, the ONS says.
In Northern Ireland, they have been going down for four weeks. In Scotland, infection rates are now stabilising after rising through most of October.