Coronavirus infections levelling during England lockdown
- Published
Coronavirus infection rates in England are continuing to show signs of levelling off - but the picture across the UK is mixed, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, infections have been decreasing in recent weeks - but in Scotland, they seem to be rising.
Plans for post-lockdown tiers in England are being announced.
The ONS figures are based on thousands of people tested for the virus in households across the UK, whether they have symptoms or not.
Of those tested in the week to 21 November, one person tested positive out of every:
- 85 in England
- 115 in Scotland
- 145 in Northern Ireland
- 185 in Wales
According to the ONS estimates, rates in England increased in the East Midlands and North East that week, while continuing to fall in the North West.
In the east of England, London, the South East and South West, rates now appear to be decreasing too.
The areas with the highest number of people infected per head of population are Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West and North East.
Secondary-school-age children and young adults are seeing the highest infection rates.
But this information is based on a relatively small number of people testing positive in each age group and region, so there is a wide margin for error.
In Scotland, an estimated 45,700 people had the virus in the week to 21 November - one person in every 115, up from one in 155 the previous week.
But the ONS says the results are based on modelling and "should be interpreted with caution".
In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the devolved administrations have the power to set their own coronavirus regulations, though all four UK nations have agreed a joint plan for Christmas.