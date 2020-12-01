Number of people dying 'above normal levels'
The total number of people dying in the UK is a fifth above normal levels for this time of year, figures show.
There were 14,276 deaths registered in the week to 20 November - nearly 2,500 higher than the five-year average.
Just over 3,000 of those deaths involved Covid - 199 above the previous week, the data from the national statistics agencies showed.
That rise does though represent a slowing in the increase in Covid deaths that have been seen through the autumn.
The previous week the Covid death toll had jumped by 600.
These figures are based on death certificates that are filled in by doctors.
They differ from the daily figures produced by the government that rely on someone testing positive for Covid.
The two systems are showing very similar numbers in terms of Covid deaths.
Deaths 'bring home reality' of Covid
Yorkshire and the Humber and the North West saw the highest rates of death during the period.
Sarah Scobie, of the Nuffield Trust, said the death toll "brings home the reality" of why continued restrictions are needed.
But she also pointed to the "untold impact" of the extra deaths at home - they are around 1,000 higher than normal.
She said this suggests people may not be getting the support they need for other conditions while the NHS is under pressure from Covid.