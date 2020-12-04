'Covid killed my wife - so I'm taking part in a vaccine trial'

"Just after Pauline died - and this is something I've never shown anyone else - I took a picture of her, of how unwell she was," Nigel says. "And I look at it quite regularly because it reminds me of how she was, and it's so sad - that was how she was after her last breath. It's just something to hang on to, and of all the photos I have it's the one that upsets me the most, but gives me the most comfort. The memory is not out of reach. It's not out of grasp. It's there. It's really tangible. I can look at it."