Virus levels falling across England, says ONS survey
- Published
The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus has fallen in all English regions, except the North East, according to the Office for National Statistics.
In the week to 28 November, one in 105 people were estimated to have the virus compared to one in 85 the week before.
Infection levels are also falling in all age groups.
England's second lockdown, which lasted for nearly a month, ended on Wednesday.
The ONS estimates are based on swab tests of thousands of people in UK households whether they have symptoms or not.
Elsewhere in the UK, the picture is more mixed.
"We are seeing early signs of decreasing levels in Scotland whilst infections in Northern Ireland have been continuing to decline since October," said Katherine Kent, who analysed data from the ONS infection survey.
"The level of infections appears to have stopped decreasing in Wales recently."
The ONS estimates the number of people infected is equivalent to:
- 1 in 190 in Northern Ireland
- 1 in 170 in Wales
- 1 in 130 in Scotland
- 1 in 105 in England