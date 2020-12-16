Covid vaccine: More than 130,000 vaccinated in UK in first week
By Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
More than 130,000 people have been vaccinated in the first week of the UK's vaccination programme.
Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is in charge of vaccine rollout, tweeted 137,897 people had been vaccinated in the first seven days across the UK.
He described it as a "really good start" for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
The figure does not include people vaccinated by GPs and nurses in community clinics, which started taking deliveries and vaccinating on Monday.
About 200 of these local vaccination clinics are expected to be up and running by the end of the week.
They will be followed by another 1,000 in the coming weeks.
During the first week, more than 70 hospitals took part in the vaccination programme - with another 10 starting this week.
Mr Zahawi said the figures were provisional and from next week there would be published data available.
The breakdown for individual nations showed:
- 108,000 vaccinated in England
- 7,897 in Wales
- 4,000 in Northern Ireland
- 18,000 in Scotland
"Transparency is vital as we deliver vaccines across the UK," Mr Zahawi added.
The over-80s have been invited for vaccination first, along with some health and care staff.
But the highest priority group, care-home residents, have only just started to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
It has to be kept in in large batches in ultra-cold storage.
And the NHS had been waiting for guidance on how it can be safely taken into care homes.
