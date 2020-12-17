Coronavirus doctor's diary: 'Have I got Covid for a second time?'

All NHS front-line workers now self-test for Covid-19 twice weekly, to screen for asymptomatic infection. So on Thursday evening, the day before my visit, I undertook the self-testing ritual - scraping the delicate swab at the back of my throat to elicit a gag reflex, then twiddling it high up in each nostril, dissolving it in buffer solution and then anointing the lateral flow kit. A hollow emptiness grew as the positive line grew stronger. I didn't believe it. In denial, I quickly repeated the test - but with the same result. The next morning I had my PCR swab and at 04:50 on the Saturday was notified that this too was positive.