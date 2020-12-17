Covid cases in schools 'reflect community levels'
- Published
Covid cases in schools reflect virus levels in the local community, a study of 100 schools across England suggests.
In tests on nearly 10,000 staff and pupils in November, 1.24% of pupils and 1.29% of staff tested positive for coronavirus in schools.
This is a combined analysis from Public Health England, Office for National Statistics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
The researchers suggest school closures have only a temporary effect on cases.
And that driving down infections in wider society is the best way to keep schools open and safe.
The Schools Infection Survey will continue to track cases and transmission in schools over the coming months.