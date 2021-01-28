Covid-19: No-swab saliva test finds symptomless cases
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
People may soon be offered a "spit in a pot" coronavirus test, after promising trial results.
The LampORE test checks for the virus in saliva samples, and work carried out with the help of more than 1,000 NHS volunteers shows it is good at finding cases, even if someone has no symptoms.
Pop-up labs that can process up to 2,000 tests a day have been set up in trucks that could travel the country.
Four have already been deployed, says the government.
These mobile units are located in Aberdeen, Telford, Brent and Newbury. They will continue testing people in the coming weeks and the results will be evaluated to see how helpful the service is.
In the trials done so far, the LamPORE Covid-19 test, produced by Oxford Nanopore, was accurate and sensitive enough to identify people - in this instance, NHS staff - who were infected, with or without symptoms.
As well as detecting coronavirus, it could be used at the same time to spot other respiratory viruses, such as flu.
The test also has the advantage of not needing a swab up the nose or down the throat, which some people find uncomfortable.
The "gold standard" test for checking for coronavirus is still the one used by the Test and Trace service - a check called PCR, which does require a swab.
If you think you might have coronavirus, you should get checked.
In the UK, you can order a test online at gov.uk or call 119.
Health Minister Lord Bethell said: "With one in three people not displaying symptoms of Covid-19, broadening asymptomatic testing is critical to protect those at highest risk.
"The LamPORE mobile laboratories provide a new way in which we can respond to testing demand where there is most need."
