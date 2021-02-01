Coronavirus: UK must 'come down hard' on South African variant
The UK must "come down hard" on the South African coronavirus variant, the health secretary has said, after cases with no links to travel were detected.
About 80,000 people in England will be offered urgent tests for the variant.
Residents aged 16 and over in eight areas across Surrey, London, Kent, Hertfordshire, Southport and Walsall are being asked to take tests, regardless of symptoms.
Previous cases in the UK were connected to South Africa.
But random checks found 11 cases that could not be linked to international travel.
Matt Hancock told a Downing Street news conference on Monday that there was "currently no evidence" to suggest the South African variant was "any more severe, but we need to come down on it hard, and we will".
The neighbourhoods being targeted for testing are:
- W7, N17 and CR4 in London
- WS2 in Walsall
- ME15 in Maidstone, Kent
- PR9 in Southport
- EN10 in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire
- GU21 in Woking
Appealing to residents of these postcodes, Mr Hancock said: "It is imperative that you stay at home, and that you get a test, even if you don't have symptoms.
"This is so important so that we can break the chains of the transmission of this new variant, and we've got to bring this virus to heel."
Dr Susan Hopkins, of Public Health England, told the same briefing that three of the vaccines that had been used in trials had proven effective against the South African variant.
She said officials expected other vaccines to have "a similar level of effectiveness, particularly in reducing hospitalisation and death".
Dr Hopkins added that further testing was taking place involving the South African variant so that predictions could be made with "greater robustness".
Prof Jim McManus, the director of public health for Hertfordshire, told the BBC that if every single case was detected, it might be "possible" to eradicate the variant within two weeks.
Asked how confident the government was that the new variant could be contained, Mr Hancock warned it was "not straightforward... there may be further cases we don't know about yet".
He added it was "absolutely vital" that people in the affected areas "minimise all social contact and get a test when the opportunity arises".
Almost 9.3 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest government figures.
Meanwhile, a further 18,607 new infections were recorded in the UK as of Monday, as well as another 406 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
In total, 105 cases of the South African variant have been identified - with all but 11 linked to travel in South Africa.
In the areas where mass testing is starting, home testing kits are also being sent to households.
Positive cases will be analysed to see if they are caused by the South African variant.
Hit hard and early
This development sounds alarming - with just a handful of cases prompting a massive effort to get tens of thousands of people tested.
But as always context is needed.
This variant is - like the UK one - more contagious.
But there is no evidence that it causes more serious illness.
And data suggests the vaccines will work against it, although maybe not quite as well as they do against the original one.
So the logic of public health officials is to stop or at least slow the spread.
We are at a crucial point with the vaccine being rolled out quickly and immunity being built up by significant numbers of vulnerable people.
Anything that interferes with that will slow our escape from lockdown and, ultimately, the pandemic as well as increasing risk to the population.
So the aim is to hit it hard and early.
The fact the UK is the world leader in sequencing - the process of analysing positive cases in detail - means officials have been able to identify the early signs of community transmission, giving the country a fighting chance of stamping down hard on this variant.
Kent County Council said police staff would be among those going door-to-door to offer residents in the ME15 area tests "there and then". In Hertfordshire, residents in the EN10 area will receive a letter offering tests at mobile screening units, to collect at a local library, or through the post, the county council said.
Public Health England has been analysing around 5% to 10% of all positive cases in more detail, allowing it to identify new variants in the community.
In December, the discovery of the new strain prompted a ban on foreign nationals travelling into the UK from South Africa and later from southern African countries.
Under current restrictions, people arriving into England from anywhere outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man need to isolate at home for 10 days and provide a negative Covid test result before travel.
A new system of quarantine requiring those arriving from countries under travel bans to isolate in hotels is due to be introduced in the coming weeks.
There are signs the South African variant makes vaccination a little less effective.
Studies are under way into how the vaccines work against the new variants, with some early results suggesting the Pfizer jab protects against them.
Meanwhile, early results from Moderna suggest its vaccine is still effective against the South Africa variant.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccines would still give a high degree of immunity nonetheless, adding the vaccines could be adapted to deal with new variants if necessary.
"The fact is we are going to be living with Covid for a while to come in one way or another," Mr Johnson said.
"I don't think it will be as bad as the last 12 months, or anything like, of course.
"But it's very, very important that our vaccines continue to develop and to adapt - and they will."
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said that, if things go well, he would be "optimistic" about the chances of Britons enjoying a summer holiday this year.
The success of the vaccine rollout and level of Covid cases would be factors taken into consideration, he said.
It came as the NHS announced that a Covid vaccine has been offered to all older residents at eligible care homes in England.
NHS England said more than 10,000 care homes with older residents had been offered jabs, hailed as a "significant milestone".
