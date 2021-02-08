Covid: Are fears over Oxford-AstraZeneca jab justified? Nick Triggle

Health correspondent

News the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has only a limited effect against the South African variant of coronavirus has caused understandable concern.

It is the vaccine many people in the UK are being given.

And the news comes just days after scientists warned the variant may be circulating in this country.

But what actually is the significance of this?

Mutation seems to make all vaccines less effective

Viruses mutate - so what is happening is not surprising.

In fact, it can be expected to continue.

As more people build up immunity - either through vaccination or exposure to the virus - there is going to be more pressure on the virus to change in ways that allow it to escape human defences.

The changes seen in South Africa do just this.

And it means all the vaccines produced so far are likely to work less well against this variant.

Some of the trials for the Novavax and Janssen vaccines, which reported last month, were in South Africa when the variant was circulating widely.

And they worked less well against it than other versions of the virus.

Although, they were still about 60% effective at stopping people developing symptoms.

What has caused particular concern with these Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine results, however, is the vaccine appeared to have just a "minimal" impact.

The finding is based on a small study, involving fewer than 2,000 people, with an average age of just over 30.

So there can be only limited confidence in it.

But it clearly raises very real questions.

Although, there is hope the vaccine would still be very effective at preventing serious illness and hospital admissions.

What does this mean for people called for jabs now?

The most important thing to remember is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine remains highly effective against the type of virus dominant in the UK.

And the same is true for the other vaccine being used in the UK, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

There have been fewer than 150 cases of the South African variant detected in the UK.

But there are bound to be more out there.

Only 5-10% of positive cases are checked for mutations.

It requires extensive lab work and so cannot be done for every case.

But extra testing has been ordered in the places where there are signs the variant may be spreading.

What does this mean for lockdown?

The developments once again illustrate the pandemic is not going to end with a big bang.

It is going to be incremental.

The key mutation in the South African variant - E484 - has already been replicated in the virus circulating in the UK.

There is nothing to suggest more than a few isolated cases, in Liverpool and Bristol.

But it is a strong signal this is the route the virus will go down.

And that can be measured, meaning the vaccines can be tweaked to make them more effective - a relatively straightforward process.

Last week, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team said if necessary it could be ready for the rollout of a new vaccine in a matter of months.

And that could just mean repeat, booster vaccinations much as for flu.

Understandably, questions are now being asked about what this means for lockdown and restrictions.

Some say tough restrictions need to continue because of the threat of mutations.

But UK chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty has always been clear we ultimately have to learn to live with the virus.

It will remain a "residual threat" for quite some time.

And the goal is to "de-risk" it to the point where the level of serious illness and death becomes tolerable and the pressure on the NHS is eased.

So, given the vaccines remain highly effective against the dominant form of virus circulating in the UK, the opportunity for a major relaxation of the rules should still present itself.