Covid vaccines 'extremely safe' finds UK regulator
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines being given to millions of people in the UK by the NHS are extremely safe, with some mild expected side effects, says the country's drugs regulator.
It assessed safety reports from nearly seven million doses given up to 24 January - mostly with the Pfizer jab.
Some 22,000 suspected reactions were reported. Around 3 in every 1,000 people vaccinated were affected.
Almost all cases were mild, such as sore arm and 'flu-like' illness.
These after-effects are not the disease itself, but the body's response to the vaccine. They usually get better within a couple of days, says the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
Severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can happen but are very rare - between one and two cases per 100,000 doses administered, experts estimate.
Doctors already say people with a history of significant allergic reactions, rather than general allergies, should not have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of this rare risk.
In the UK, people can report concerns after having the vaccine to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's Yellow Card scheme.
The ones received by the agency so far reveal no unexpected serious reactions, which experts say should help reassure anyone who may be anxious about getting immunised. There is strong evidence that the vaccines will save lives and prevent severe illness.
Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, a doctor who has been assessing vaccine safety on behalf of the UK, said: "It is extremely safe. The benefits far outweigh the risks. I say that to my family as well."
MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: "Safety is our watchword. It is vital that people continue to get their jab when they get the invitation."
The Yellow Card scheme is designed to pick up anything serious and some people might not report very mild symptoms.
Common reactions that may affect up to one in 10 people and typically get better within days include:
- sore arm
- headache
- chills
- tiredness
- feeling sick
- fever
- dizziness
- weakness
- aching muscles
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- COVID IMMUNITY: Can you catch it twice?