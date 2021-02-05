Covid: Virus cases show clear signs of fall in most of UK
- Published
Levels of the virus are showing clear signs of coming down throughout most of the UK, more evidence suggests.
After at least a month of lockdown, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest positive tests are falling in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Swab tests from people signed up to the Covid symptom app suggest cases are down 70% from their peak in January.
But experts warn that infection levels still remain high.
An estimated one in 65 people in both England and Northern Ireland had the virus, one in 70 in Wales and one in 115 in Scotland.
Cases fell in every UK nation apart from Wales where infections remained stable.
The ONS's data is slightly out of date - covering the week up to 30 January - so may not reflect the situation right now.
Other surveillance studies - where random samples of people are swabbed whether or not they have symptoms - also show cases coming down, starting somewhere around the second week of January.
The confirmed cases published on the government's daily dashboard should in theory be the most up to date, but they are skewed by who comes forward for testing.