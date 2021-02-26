Over-40s next in line to get a Covid vaccine
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Vaccinating people in order of age is the fastest way to cut Covid-19 deaths in the next phase of the roll-out, say experts advising the UK government.
People in their 40s will be next, once the current phase is completed.
Priority based on jobs would be "more complex" and could slow down the programme, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.
All four nations of the UK will follow this approach with a target of vaccinating all adults by end of July.
More than 18 million people in the UK have received a first dose so far.
Teachers and police officers are among those who have campaigned to be prioritised in the next phase - but they will now be vaccinated in line with their age group.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has looked at evidence on best how to reduce serious illness and death from Covid-19 in phase two of the UK's vaccination programme, says prioritising certain jobs could leave some vulnerable people waiting longer for a first dose.
The JCVI says the following groups should be prioritised, once all at-risk groups in phase one have been offered at least one dose of the vaccine (by mid-April):
- all those aged 40-49 years
- all those aged 30-39 years
- all those aged 18-29 years
And it strongly advises some particular groups to take up a vaccine as soon as it is offered. They are:
- men
- people from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities
- people with a BMI over 30
- people living in poorer neighbourhoods
In phase one, nine priority groups were set out based on age and underlying health conditions - the biggest factors in raising someone's risk.
Vaccinating these groups should protect around 99% of those most at risk of dying from Covid-19.
All of those in the top four priority groups - around 15 million - were offered a jab by mid-February. More than 95% of the over-70s have now been vaccinated.
'Disappointed'
Prof Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair of the JCVI, said occupation was not well-recorded in GPs' records and the effort required to identify people by their jobs "may slow down the whole programme".
"Speed of deployment is the most important factor," he said, adding that a straightforward approach was better.
Mary Ramsay, from Public Health England (PHE), said even within occupation groups, age was the major factor in risk from Covid-19.
"We would want a 40-year-old policeman to come forward before a 20-year old," she said.
But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said he was disappointed that education staff would not be prioritised in the next phase.
"This is important not only in reassuring staff who it expects to work in busy and crowded environments, but also in terms of minimising disruption to education caused by staff absence as a result of Covid."
Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh criticised the plans to prioritise by age group, saying "it's absolutely disgusting - they don't give a damn about us".