Decreasing levels of coronavirus across the UK
Levels of coronavirus have continued to decrease across the UK, Office for National Statistics data shows.
The figures, for the seven days up to 19 February, reveal around 421,300 people in the community with the virus.
The infection rates are similar to those seen in mid-October last year, say experts.
Hospital pressures and deaths are still high, however, despite the UK's coronavirus alert level having been lowered from the maximum five to four.
People should continue to take precautions to stop the spread.
A change in alert system does not automatically mean restrictions can ease, but it helps to inform government decisions on lockdown rules.
The level has been changed because the number of people in hospital is falling and "the threat of the NHS and other health services being overwhelmed within 21 days has receded".
The government in England has already set out a timetable for easing lockdown, with schools opening from 8 March.
The ONS results, based on tests from people whether or not they had symptoms, suggest:
- One in 145 people in England has the virus (compared to one in 115 the week before)
- In Northern Ireland, it is one in 195 (compared to one in 105 previously)
- In Wales, it is one in 205 (compared to one in 125 before)
- In Scotland, it is one in 225 (compared to one in 180)