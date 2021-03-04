Covid-19: New vaccines for variants to be fast-tracked
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
New Covid vaccines to fight variants like the one from Brazil can be fast-tracked through the approval system, says the UK's regulator the MHRA.
It has issued guidance, along with authorities in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland, on what checks and measures would be necessary.
It includes proof that the shots trigger protective antibodies in the blood but not lengthy trials.
There are concerns current vaccines may not work as well against some variants.
The coalition of regulators - the ACCESS Consortium - insist no corners will be cut, with safety paramount.
Data from existing coronavirus vaccine trials and ongoing studies on real world use in the millions of people currently getting immunised could be used to support any decision by regulators.
The aim is to shorten the process where possible so approval could happen in weeks and months, not years.
A similar fast-track method is already used for annual flu vaccines which regularly need updating to keep up with a virus that is constantly changing by mutating.
Existing Covid vaccines already in use - such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech one - were developed at incredible speed. It took around 10 months, for a process that normally takes a decade.
Making small and relatively simple tweaks to these vaccines so they become a better match for new variants should be even faster.
Current vaccines were designed around earlier versions of coronavirus, but scientists believe they should still offer some protection against the new variants being seen now.
Public health officials are investigating six cases of the Covid variant first identified in Brazil, found in the UK, and are using testing to see if it has spread to more people.
Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 began on 1 February.
Experts are already working on updating coronavirus vaccines. The UK government has announced a deal with biopharmaceutical company CureVac to develop vaccines against future variants, with a pre-order of 50 million doses.
MHRA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Christian Schneider said: "Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety. Should any modifications to authorised Covid-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should help to do just that."
He said the public could be confident that no vaccine would be approved unless the expected high standards of safety, quality and effectiveness were met.
