AstraZeneca: UK clot review confirms safety of vaccine
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
There is no evidence the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine causes blood clots, the UK's medicines regulator says after a "thorough and careful review".
The MHRA says people can have confidence in the vaccine's benefits and should get immunised when invited, despite some countries suspending use.
But anyone with a headache lasting more than four days after vaccination should seek medical advice, as a precaution.
The same advice applies if someone develops unusual bruising, it says.
That is because the MHRA has received a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot occurring in the brain.
The five cases of cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT), among 11 million people who have received the vaccine, occurred in men aged between 19 and 59. One of the cases was fatal.
CSVT can occur naturally and no link to the vaccine has been established.
MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said they would closely monitor the situation and people should have the vaccine when it is their turn: "We continually monitor safety during use of all a vaccines to protect the public, and to ensure the benefits continue to outweigh the risks."