Covid vaccine advice for pregnant women firmed up
Pregnant women should be offered a Covid jab, the UK's vaccine advisers have announced.
They say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferable because data from the US in 90,000 pregnant women has not raised any safety concerns.
There is currently a lack of data on the AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnancy, the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) added.
The advice brings the UK into line with other countries.
Pregnant women should discuss the risks and benefits of having a vaccine with their doctor as well as the latest evidence on safety and which one they should receive, the JCVI says.
There is no evidence to suggest that any Covid vaccines are unsafe for pregnant women, but more research is needed to confirm this, it adds.
Up until now, the advice for women has been to discuss having a vaccine with their GP if their risk of exposure to the virus is high or if they have underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of Covid complications.
The JCVI has already said adults under 30 should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab because of evidence possibly linking it to extremely rare blood clots in adults.
Dr Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: "Vaccination offers pregnant women the best protection from Covid-19, which can be serious in some women.
"We believe it should be a woman's choice whether to have the vaccine or not after considering the benefits and risks, and would encourage pregnant women to discuss with a trusted source like their GP, obstetrician or midwife, or a healthcare professional in a vaccination centre."
Women who are planning pregnancy or are breastfeeding can be vaccinated with any vaccine, depending on their age and clinical risk group, the JCVI said.
It said it would closely monitor the evidence on Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy and update its advice as required.