Covid-19 infections in UK back to late summer levels - ONS
Coronavirus infections in the UK are back to levels seen at the end of last summer with around one in 1,000 people infected, ONS data suggests.
In the week to 24 April, infections fell in all four nations of the UK and were 20 times lower than in January.
More than half of the UK population - 34 million people - has now received a first Covid vaccine dose.
And BBC analysis shows about 22 million people are now living in areas where there were no Covid deaths in April.
The Office for National Statistics survey of thousands of people in the community estimates that about 66,000 people in the UK would test positive for coronavirus in mid-April.
This is down from the previous week's estimate - and way down on the figure of 1.25 million infected at the peak of the second wave in January.
The ONS estimates that in the week to 24 April:
- In England, 1 in 1,010 were infected, compared to 1 in 610 the previous week
- In Wales, 1 in 1,570 were infected, compared to 1 in 840 the previous week
- In Northern Ireland, 1 in 940 were infected, compared to 1 in 660 last week
- In Scotland, 1 in 640 were infected, compared to 1 in 560 the week before