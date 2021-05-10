Covid alert level reduced as lockdown set to ease
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
The UK's coronavirus alert level is being lowered from four to three on the advice of experts.
The chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales said the decision to downgrade was thanks to the efforts of the UK public in bringing Covid rates down.
Cases, hospitalisations and deaths have all decreased.
Although the virus is still in general circulation, transmission is no longer high or rising exponentially.
And vaccines are having the desired protective effect.
Cautious unlocking
A statement from the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales as well as NHS England national medical director Stephen Powys said: "Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing, and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and Covid hospital pressures have fallen consistently.
"However Covid is still circulating, with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally.
"It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it."
At the winter peak of Covid, the UK was put at the highest alert level - 5 - when there was a real risk of the NHS becoming overwhelmed.
By late February, as cases and hospitalisations started to fall, the alert was lowered to 4.
The Joint Biosecurity Centre - set up by the government in spring last year - has the task of recommending what the alert level should be.
The Covid-19 alert level system is separate and independent from any government decisions on easing or tightening restrictions.
Time for hugs?
The Prime Minister is expected to announce more steps for unlocking, which could allow more indoor mixing and hugging of loved ones in England from next week.
A government science adviser said that if the guidance does allow hugs, they should be selective, brief, and should avoid face-to-face contact to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference in Downing Street later on Monday.
Under the next stage of the government's road map for lifting England's lockdown, people will be able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors.
People are also likely to be allowed to stay overnight with those not in their household or bubble. Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues such as cinemas and soft play areas are set to be permitted to reopen indoors.
Latest figures show a third of UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and two-thirds have had their first dose of two.
The ambition is to have offered a first dose to all adults by the end of July and government says the vaccine programme is on track to achieve this.
On Sunday, the UK recorded another two deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test and a further 1,770 cases.
Mr Johnson said: "The data reflects what we already knew - we are not going to let this virus beat us.
"The roadmap remains on track, our successful vaccination programme continues - more than two-thirds of adults in the UK have now had the first vaccine - and we can now look forward to unlocking, cautiously but irreversibly."