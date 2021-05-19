Breast implant scandal compensation ruling due
By Sophie Hutchinson
BBC News
- Published
A French court is expected to decide whether more than 2,500 women who were victims of the PIP breast implant scandal should receive compensation.
The case in Paris involves 540 British women, who say they have suffered long-term health effects.
The German company TUV Rheinland, which awarded safety certificates for the faulty implants, is being sued for negligence.
The case was initially brought 10 years ago.
It could have far-reaching implications for hundreds of thousands of other victims around the world.
Jan Spivey is one of the women in the case. She was given PIP implants after she had a mastectomy due to breast cancer.
She developed sore and aching joints, chest and back pain, fatigue, severe headaches and anxiety. Once removed it was clear her implants had been leaking silicone into her body.
She says the implants have had a massive impact on her mental health.
"My PIP implants from 20 years ago are still impacting on my life and my health and my wellbeing, even today."
"I think I've been angry every single day for the 20 years I've been affected by PIP. And it's possibly one of the things that I'm looking forward to most - I really need to move away from those constant feelings of anger and despondency."
Cheap silicone
Between 2001 and 2010 the substandard implants were manufactured by the French company Poly Implant Prothèse or PIP.
It was liquidated in 2010 and its founder was later given a prison sentence after it emerged the implants were filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone which was not cleared for human use.
It is estimated up to 400,000 women worldwide have received the illegal implants.
Latin America was worst hit, in particular Colombia, where there are estimated to be 60,000 victims. In the UK it is thought 47,000 women are affected.
Olivier Aumaître, the lawyer representing Jan Spivey and around 2,700 others in the current case, is hoping that after a 10-year legal battle, Thursday will be an important moment.
"We will probably reach a turning point. A positive decision will probably put an end to the long period of doubt we've been going through during so many years. And the weight of compensation will be widely open for victims."
The case, known as TUV1, was the first to be brought, a decade ago, against TUV Rheinland which issued European safety certificates for the PIP implants.
The Appeal Court in Paris will decide whether the German company was negligent and if so whether the women should receive compensation.
The ruling is expected to have wider implications for almost 20,000 other women, half of whom are British, who are taking similar legal action in France.
Alifie Jones is at home with her son where she has been recovering after having her faulty PIP breast implants removed - just last month.
She was finally convinced by a friend to take them out after suffering years of extreme exhaustion and debilitating pain.
She says the worst thing about it was wondering why she felt so ill all the time: "Not knowing what it was, the mysterious illnesses, not being able to exercise. Not being vibrant, having my life, sort of stolen from me in a way."
The surgeon was shocked by what he found when he removed one of the implants. It had broken into multiple pieces inside her - exposing her body to an industrial-grade silicone gel.
"I can't believe they were allowed to be implanted in me. I don't know how they got through regulations, don't know how they got in me.
"But I feel guilty that I messed about with my body and I put them in in the first place. But I'm angry that a human being can do that to another human being."
TUV Rheinland dispute the liability but declined to comment.