'Nepal variant': What's the mutation stopping green list trips to Portugal?
By Rachel Schraer
BBC News
- Published
Portugal has been removed from the UK's green list of countries which are safe to visit.
The government said the decision is partly down to the emergence of a "Nepal variant" - but such a variant has not been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO). So, what's going on?
Why was Portugal removed from the green list?
Announcing Portugal's move to the amber list, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there was a "Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant". He said it wasn't known whether it could be "vaccine defeating".
And speaking to the BBC, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the Indian variant was spreading and there was "growing evidence of a further mutation- what's become known as the Nepal variant".
The government said it did not want to take risks before the planned final easing of England's restrictions. Being on the amber list means UK tourists should not visit Portugal and returnees must isolate for 10 days.
Is there a Nepal variant?
A mutated virus has been spotted in Nepal and elsewhere. But that doesn't mean a new variant of coronavirus has been found - or that this change is necessarily anything to worry about yet.
The WHO said on Thursday morning it was "not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in Nepal", and stressed the dominant variant circulating there was the Delta or Indian variant.
A small number of cases of the Delta variant have been identified as having an extra mutation - called K417N.
The change is in the virus's distinctive spike protein and has been seen before, including in the so-called South African or Beta variant.
Samples of the Delta variant with this extra change have been spotted in the UK, Portugal, the US and India - roughly 90 times in total. Of these, 12 were spotted in Portugal, 12 in the US and 4 in India.
The Wellcome Sanger Institute said it had been observed, "once in Nepal (which does very little sequencing), and 14 times in Japan, of which 13 are samples from airport quarantine from travellers from Nepal."
When does a mutation become a variant?
Remember viruses mutate constantly. When the changes are drastic enough, we start describing it as a new variant - like the Alpha variant identified in Kent, the Beta variant identified in South Africa and so on.
There is no scientifically agreed definition of when a mutation becomes a variant, but we usually have to wait until a particular set of changes spreads enough that we can see a pattern.
Public health bodies and people who analyse the virus's genetic material (in a process called "sequencing") investigate any changes to the virus.
If a distinctive set of changes, or variant, appears to be spreading better, making people sicker or resisting vaccines then it will be upgraded from being a "variant of interest" to a "variant of concern".
This hasn't happened with the mutation identified in Nepal and elsewhere, so far.
It is mentioned by Public Health England as a "spike mutation of interest" which has been spotted 43 times in Covid test samples. But it is not categorised as a variant.
In contrast, other spike mutations have been observed more than 10,000 times.
Other mutations which didn't amount to new variants have been spotted in Egypt, Vietnam and Yorkshire.
In February, a small number of cases of the UK or Alpha variant were found with a mutation, called E484K, that is already seen in the South Africa variant. It was feared this change could reduce vaccine effectiveness, but the mutation never took off.
Will the Nepal mutation become a problem?
This change to the virus's spike protein is also seen in the Beta or South African variant.
It is thought to be part of why that variant is more resistant to vaccines.
"Because of this possibility, and because Delta appears more transmissible than Beta, scientists are monitoring it carefully," Dr Barrett said.