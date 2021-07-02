Covid: Infections rising, but vaccines saving lives
- Published
Covid infections continue to rise across the UK, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests, but vaccines are stopping similar hospital admission rises, health officials say.
They urge everyone to come forward to receive two doses of the vaccine.
"It will help us to break the chain of transmission, and save lives," said Dr Jenny Harries, from the UK Health Security Agency.
England is due to lift most remaining Covid restrictions on 19 July.
According to estimates from the ONS, there was "a notable increase in infection rates" across England, Wales and Scotland during the week ending 26 June.
One in every 250 people may now be infected by coronavirus, it says.
In Scotland, which has not seen estimated level of infections this high since the start of February, one in every 150 people could be infected.
These rises are driven by the Delta variant and, although infection rates are now similar to February, it is hoped fewer people will go on to become ill with severe symptoms, because of the vaccination programme.
Recent government figures on confirmed cases suggest that vaccines have already reduced hospital admissions and deaths.
Fewer than one in 1,000 infections is now leading to a death - compared with one in 60 during last winter.
ONS figures, based on swab tests on thousands of people in their own homes, suggest:
- one in 150 people now have the virus in Scotland - compared to one in 220 last week
- one in 260 in England - compared to one in 440 last week
- one in 450 in Wales - compared to one in 830 last week
- one in 670 in Northern Ireland - compared to one in 720 last week
Sarah Crofts, from the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "It is crucial we continue to monitor infection rates and the impact of the vaccination programmes."
The highest percentage of people testing positive in England was in the North East (1%) and North West (0.9%).
Positive tests rose in all age groups, except among those aged 70 and over.
Virus levels in England were highest in those aged 17 to 24 and children in school years 7-11.