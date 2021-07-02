Covid: Concerns over India-made Covishield jabs and EU travel downplayed
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
Concerns that millions of Britons who have received Indian-made jabs could be restricted from travel in the European Union have been downplayed.
The bloc's passport scheme does not recognise doses of the AstraZeneca jab produced by the Serum Institute of India - known as Covishield.
But vaccine expert Prof Adam Finn said it was an "administrative hurdle".
He added the doses were exactly the same as other AstraZeneca jabs and that the issue should be "straightened out".
The Daily Telegraph has reported that millions of people who have received doses from batches manufactured in India could face being blocked from taking European holidays due to the Covishield vaccine not being authorised by Europe's regulator, and therefore not recognised by the EU.
India is seeking emergency authorisation from Europe for the Covishield jab, according to sources.
Several European countries have already approved the Covishield jab for travel. These include Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Ireland, Spain, Iceland and Switzerland.
Currently the EU is rolling out a Digital Covid Certificate so travellers can prove their vaccination status in order to be exempt from quarantining when crossing an international border.
Prof Finn, a member of the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme people should not be worried that they were any less protected by the Covishield jab.
"We're in the early days of this new world of needed vaccine passports and there are lots of aspects of this that are still being sorted out for the first time," he said.
"But it's clearly, ultimately not in anyone's interest, including the European Union, to create hurdles that don't need to be there."
The EU does not currently accept the UK's NHS app for Covid certification but a UK government spokesman said it will be "a key service" as international travel is reopened.
The NHS app is already being accepted by individual countries including Spain and Greece.
The spokesman added that "all AstraZeneca vaccines given in the UK are the same product and appear on the NHS Covid Pass as Vaxzevria".
This would mean that EU officials would have to check batch numbers to see if they were Covishield or not.
A European Commission spokesman said that "entry into the EU should be allowed to people fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines authorised in the EU".
But he added that individual member states could also allow entry for people vaccinated with jabs on the World Health Organization's emergency list - which is the case for Covishield.
