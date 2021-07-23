Covid infections around the UK continue to rise
Covid infections have continued to rise around much of the UK, say experts from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Swab tests in the community suggests 1.3% of the population - or one in 80 people - has the virus, up from one in 100 the week before.
The more infectious Delta variant accounts for almost every case.
The impact of the most recent unlocking is yet to be seen in the data which covers the week up to 17 July.
According to the ONS:
- one in 75 people have the virus in England - compared to one in 95 the week before
- in Scotland it is one in 80 - compared to one in 90 the week before
- in Wales it is one in 210 - compared to one in 360 previously
- in Northern Ireland it is one in 170 - compared to one in 290
ONS Senior Statistician Kara Steel said: "Infections continue to increase across the UK, with rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland similar to those seen in February.
"With infection rates rising, keeping a close eye on the data is crucial to see how the vaccination programmes are protecting many from infection and developing severe symptoms.
"Continuing to monitor the infection rates is crucial going forward, particularly as we have not yet seen the impact of the easing of restrictions in our data, therefore I would like to thank every single one of our participants for their continued contribution."