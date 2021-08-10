Oxford-jab chief criticises UK's Covid booster plan
- Published
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has already put plans in place to give the most vulnerable groups a third or booster Covid jab early next month.
But the head of Oxford Vaccine Group said the doses needed to "go where they can have the greatest impact" - to protect unvaccinated people abroad.
The UK itself currently had no reason to panic, Prof Andrew Pollard said.
Mr Javid said he would wait for final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
"My plan is to offer the flu vaccine, especially to over-50s, at the same time," he said.
A bigger flu season than normal is expected, with scientists warning respiratory viruses will make a comeback this year after disappearing last year during lockdown.
However, Prof Pollard, who led the team that created the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, said decisions on whether to give boosters "should be scientifically driven".
"The time we would need to boost is if we see evidence that there was an increase in hospitalisation - or the next stage after that, which would be people dying - amongst those who are vaccinated," he said.
"And that is not something we are seeing at the moment."
Prof Pollard told the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus that people's immune systems would remember "decades from now" they had received two doses of vaccine - and that would help protect them against Covid-19.
"We are not seeing a problem with breakthrough severe disease and we have this understanding of the biology which puts us in a good place to know that even if we start to see some waning of protection, that would not be a complete switch-off of protection," he said.
- OXFORD JAB: What is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- EPIDEMIC v PANDEMIC: What's the difference?
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?