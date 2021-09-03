Covid jabs not recommended for most 12-15 year olds
By Philippa Roxby and Nick Triggle
BBC News
- Published
The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years old on health grounds alone.
But the JCVI said the government could consider wider issues including disruption to schools.
Ministers across the UK have asked chief medical officers to look at whether that tips the balance.
Meanwhile, an extra 200,000 teenagers with underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.
Doctors identified that children with chronic heart, lung and liver conditions were at much higher risk of Covid than healthy children.
A group of 150,000 children with conditions such as severe neurodisabilities, Down's syndrome and severely weakened immune systems as well as those living with vulnerable adults are already eligible.
This is out of a total of three million children in this age group across the UK.
The decision on healthy children was based on concern over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine which causes heart inflammation.
But as children are at such low risk from the virus, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore, there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination to this age group.
Prof Wei Shen Lim, chairman of Covid immunisation for the JCVI said it was "taking a precautionary approach".
"The margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal Covid-19 vaccination for this age group at this time.
"The committee will continue to review safety data as they emerge," he added.
The JCVI's advice is that a larger group of at-risk children aged 12 to 15 should be offered a vaccine.
They include children with the following conditions:
- blood cancers
- sickle cell disease
- type 1 diabetes
- congenital heart disease
Children with poorly-controlled asthma and other respiratory conditions which can result in severe illness from Covid should also be offered the vaccine.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had written to the chief medical officers in the UK's four nations to ask them to consider the vaccination of all 12-15 year olds "from a broader perspective".
They will look at the effects of Covid on children's education and pupil absences from school, which the JCVI - made up of vaccine experts - is not qualified to consider.
"We will then consider the advice, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly," he said.
On Friday, 42,076 cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK and 121 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
