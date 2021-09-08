Why the cap on care costs is not all it seems
Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
The cap on care costs is being hailed by ministers as the golden chance to fix the broken system and create a fairer way of paying for care.
And credit is certainly being given for the change. Ever since Tony Blair came to power, successive governments have been dodging the issue.
The plan for England sounds simple - from 2023 no-one will pay more than £86,000 for the care they need.
But the plan is not necessarily the silver bullet it may first appear.
Not all spending will count towards the cap
There was no mention of it in the 33-page plan published - but the government confirmed to BBC News the accommodation costs of care - those associated with daily living, such as food, energy bills and the physical building - would not count towards the cap.
The government has not said how much people should be prepared to contribute for this.
But previous incarnations of the cap - the coalition government first considered it - suggested people's contribution to these accommodation costs should be fixed at £12,000 a year.
That would cover a third of the total costs of an average care home - £36,000 - but mean individuals could face £1,000 monthly bills even after they hit the cap.
Most will not hit the cap
In many ways, this is understandable - after all, they would be liable for such costs if they were living in their own home.
But if only £24,000 a year of an individual's costs count towards the cap, it would take more than three and a half years to hit it.
And not many people live that long once they move into a care home.
Half die in little over a year, with three-quarters not making it past three years.
Many will not even qualify for help
What is more, spending on care will count towards the cap only for people assessed by the local council as frail enough to be eligible.
Only the frailest - those unable to do daily tasks such as washing, dressing and eating - qualify.
And most requests are turned down - with the County Councils Network predicting this will not change significantly with the changes announced.
The only way to widen access would be spending more on services.
But councils worry the money being raised by the National Insurance hike will be largely swallowed up covering the cost of the cap.
And this is why, according to Natasha Curry, of the Nuffield Trust think tank, the changes have still left the public and care system "short-changed", despite the eye-catching announcements.
