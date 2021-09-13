Covid: Vaccine should be given to 12 to 15-year-olds
By Nick Triggle and Philippa Roxby
BBC News
- Published
Healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of a Covid vaccine, the UK's chief medical officers say.
The CMOs said it would help reduce disruption to education.
It comes after the government's vaccine committee said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone - but they said ministers could take into account other factors.
The CMOs concluded this tipped the balance given the virus was going to keep spreading over winter.
They said closures of schools was unlikely, but disruption to face-to-face education was likely given people who test positive have to isolate for 10 days.
It will now be up to ministers whether to accept the recommendation of the four CMOs.
If they agree, children will be offered the Pfizer jab.
It is likely to be given in schools and parental consent will not be needed if the child is considered competent to give consent themselves.
In a letter to ministers, the CMOs warned missing face-to-face school had a "massive impact" on children, both physically, emotional and in terms of their life chances.
The CMOs said it was not possible to quantify to what extent vaccination would help reduce this - the vaccines are less effective at prevention infection against the Delta variant of coronavirus than they were against previous variants.
But they said "on balance" the benefits in reducing disruption and the harm it caused provided "sufficient extra advantage" to warrant extending vaccination to healthy children in this age group.
They said poorer children had been hit hardest by the pandemic and could gain the most from vaccination.
Children with health conditions and those living with clinically vulnerable people have already been told they can get the vaccine.
This accounts for around one in 10 of the three million children in this age group.
The decision by the government's vaccine committee, the JCVI, came amid concerns about a small, but increased risk of heart inflammation after vaccination.
They said vaccination still offered a marginal benefit, but not sufficient enough to convince them a vaccination programme should be rolled out.