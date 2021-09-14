Covid: Booster jabs for over 50s recommended
- Published
Booster jabs for over 50s and younger adults with health conditions are being recommended by government vaccine advisers.
Around 30 million people in the UK, including frontline health and care workers, will be offered a booster.
The Pfizer jab is recommended, regardless of which vaccine people had previously, and it should be given at least six months after the second dose.
Ministers are expected to give the plan the green light later.
The recommendation from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) comes amid concern about waning immunity.
There are some signs protection against infection may be slipping, although experts believe protection against serious illness holds.
The advice is separate to the recent recommendation of third doses for people with severely weakened immune systems - something that is already being rolled out.