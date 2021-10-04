How we feel touch and temperature wins Nobel Prize
Scientists who discovered how our bodies feel the warmth of the sun or the hug of a loved one have won the Nobel Prize.
David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian share the 2021 prize for Medicine or Physiology for their work on sensing touch and temperature.
They unpicked how our bodies convert physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system.
Their findings could lead to new ways of treating pain.
Thomas Perlman, from the Nobel Prize Committee, said "It was a very important and profound discovery".