Stillbirth rate high for black and Asian babies in UK
- Published
Stillbirth rates remain "exceptionally high" for black and Asian babies in the UK, a report examining baby loss in 2019 has found.
The figures come despite improving numbers overall, with some 610 fewer stillbirths in 2019 than in 2013.
The Mbrace report found babies of mothers living in deprived areas are at higher risk of stillbirths and neonatal deaths than those in other places.
Charities say there is an urgent need to tackle inequalities around birth.
There were some 2,399 stillbirths (a death occurring before or during birth once a pregnancy has reached 24 weeks) and 1,158 neonatal deaths (babies who die in the first 28 days of life) in the UK in 2019.
The report, by the Universities of Leicester and Oxford, found:
- Overall stillbirth rates fell from 4.2 per 1,000 births in 2013 to 3.35 per 1,000 births in 2019
- For babies of black and black British ethnicity, stillbirth rates were 7.23 per 1,000 births
- For babies of Asian and Asian British ethnicity, stillbirth rates were 5.05 per 1,000 births
- For babies of white ethnicity, stillbirth rates were 3.22 per 1,000 births
For the first time, the report looked into greater detail about how maternal age, ethnic and social background interact. It found:
- Stillbirth rates and neonatal mortality rates increased with deprivation and were higher for mothers under 25 and over 35 across all ethnic groups
- Stillbirth rates were lowest for babies of white ethnicity, born to mothers aged 25 to 34, living in the least deprived areas (2.61 to 2.76 stillbirths per 1,000 births)
- This figure was 10.54 per 1,000 births for babies of black and black British ethnicity born to mothers aged over 35 years living in the most deprived areas
Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said babies were dying unnecessarily in one of the world's richest nations with one of the most advanced economies.
She added: "The report paints a stark and deeply worrying picture of the impact of deprivation and inequality, and a health and social system that is failing mothers, their babies and their families."
Deep pain
Baby loss charity Sands is calling on the government to fund an inquiry into Asian and British Asian baby deaths in the UK.
An inquiry into the deaths of babies of black and black British ethnicity is ongoing.
Ksavi Joshi, ambassador for Sands, experienced postnatal depression after the unexpected loss of her son Shivai in 2015.
She said: "These statistics are so shocking, and it is vital that more is done to find out why babies from minority ethnic and socio-economically deprived backgrounds are at higher risk of dying before, during and shortly after birth.
"As mum to Shivai, who died from an infection when he was just eight months old, I know how deeply the pain felt by any parent whose baby dies, and like all bereaved mothers I wish I could prevent this ever happening to anyone else."