UK Covid infections climb by a million in a week
By Michelle Roberts
Digital health editor
- Published
Covid cases have climbed by a million in a week the UK, data from the Office for National Statistics reveals.
Swab tests suggest around one in every 16 people is infected as the contagious Omicron variant BA.2 continues to spread.
That's just under 4.3 million people, up from 3.3 million the week before.
The figures for the week ending 19 March, are thought to give the most accurate reflection of what's happening with the virus in the community.
Rates were up in England and Wales, and Scotland reached a new high.
Infections have started decreasing in Northern Ireland however.
The rates across the nations were:
- England: 6.4%, up from 4.9% last week - approximately one in 16 people
- Wales: 6.4%, up from 4.1% last week - approximately one in 16 people
- Northern Ireland: 5.9%, down from 7.1% last week - approximately one in 17 people
- Scotland: 9%, up from 7.15% last week - approximately one in 11 people
