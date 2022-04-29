Madelaine McTernan named as new HRT tsar
A new hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tsar has been appointed to help deal with UK supply issues.
Madelaine McTernan has been part of the taskforce involved in the nationwide Covid vaccine rollout.
There has been a shortage of some HRT products used by about a million women in the UK to treat menopause symptoms.
The Department for Health and Social Care says Ms McTernan will use her knowledge from supplying vaccines to help address the shortage.
Women unable to obtain the medication have experienced symptoms including migraines, severe backpain and hot flushes.
And some have turned to the black market or private prescribers.
The DHSC says demand for HRT has risen by 38% in the past seven years, as access has been extended, but most of the 70 products available in the UK remain in good supply.
Ms McTernan and her new team will work with:
- suppliers
- the NHS Business Service Authority, to secure access to real-time dispensing data
- bodies such as the Royal College of GPs, to help pharmacists and prescribers respond to demand
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I understand how much women rely on HRT, which is why we will leave no stone unturned to help make sure women can get the HRT they need.
"That is why I have taken decisive action to appoint Madelaine McTernan to head of the HRT Taskforce, who will use her excellent skills and expertise to build on the success of the Vaccine Taskforce to bolster supply of vital medicines to women across the country."