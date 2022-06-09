Law change to let pharmacists sign people off sick
- Published
Pharmacists and some other healthcare professionals, rather than just GPs, will soon be able to sign people off sick from work, under new rules.
The law change will take effect in July and apply across England, Wales and Scotland.
The aim is to free up family doctors' time.
People off work for more than seven consecutive days because of illness may need to show a note from a healthcare professional to their employer.
These "fit notes" say if they are:
- "unfit for work"
- "may be fit for work" subject to some adaptations in the workplace or role
When the new legislation is passed, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists will be able to provide the notes, in addition to GPs.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I know how important it is for people to be able to see their GP speedily and in the way they want.
"That's why we are slashing bureaucracy to reduce GPs workloads, so they can focus on seeing patients and giving people the care they urgently need.
"It is part of our mission to deliver an extra 50 million GP appointments a year by 2024."