Covid infecting one in 30 in the UK, says ONS
By Philippa Roxby and Michelle Roberts
BBC News
- Published
Covid infections are rising again across the UK, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.
An estimated 2.3 million people or one in 30 has the virus - a rise of 32% on the week before.
The rise is being driven by two new fast-spreading subvariants of Omicron - called BA.4 and BA.5.
People can be infected even if they've had Covid before, but jabs are helping to protect against serious illness.
In the week ending 24 June, the ONS estimates Covid rates were:
- One in 30 in England - up from one in 40 the week before
- One in 30 in Wales - up from one in 45
- One in 25 in Northern Ireland - up from one in 30
- One in 18 in Scotland - up from one in 20
Sarah Crofts, from the ONS, said: "Across the UK we've seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
"This rise is seen across all ages, countries and regions of England."