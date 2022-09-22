£500m funding to help hospitals discharge patients
A £500m fund to help get patients out of hospital is to be set up to help the NHS and care system through winter, the health secretary has announced.
Most patients ready to leave hospital cannot be discharged immediately, mainly due to a lack of care in the community to support them.
Thérèse Coffey says the money can be used by local areas to pay for extra support for patients who need it.
It is part of Our Plan for Patients, a package of measures she has unveiled.
Earlier on Thursday, Ms Coffey promised to improve access to GPs by allowing them to take on more senior nurses alongside giving extra responsibilities to pharmacists.
This would free up three million appointments a year - about 1% of the total, she said.
Same-day appointments would be available for patients who needed them, while those wanting a routine appointment should wait no longer than two weeks.
Reduce delays
The measures to support hospitals, announced in the House of Commons, also include a promise to create more flexible pension rules.
Currently, senior doctors who take on extra shifts can face high tax bills if their earnings go above the pension cap.
Ms Coffey also reiterated previous commitments to take on extra 999-calls handlers and free up hospital beds by giving more support to patients at home.
During the pandemic, patients who needed it received four weeks of support when discharged from hospital.
This scheme helped reduce delays but was scrapped earlier this year despite warnings from hospital bosses.
Ms Coffey said the measures in Our Plan for Patients would support the NHS through this winter.
"Patients and those who draw on care and support are my top priority and we will help them receive care as quickly and conveniently as possible," she added.