Mobos 2022: Rapper and producer Knucks leads nominations
- Published
London-based rapper and producer Knucks tops this year's Mobo nominations with five, as the awards show celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Central Cee and Mercury Prize album of the year winner Little Simz are close behind with four nominations each.
This year's show will also feature two new categories - best alternative act and best dance/electronic act, to celebrate black talent in those areas.
The live ceremony will be held in London on 30 November.
Nominated in this year's new categories in alternative and dance/electronic are acts like Skunk Anansie, Eliza Rose and Nia Archives.
Also nominated are The Nova Twins, who have called the announcement of the new categories "a massive win".
The band, made up of Amy Love and Georgia South, wrote an open letter to the Mobos judging panel in 2020, calling for them to consider introducing an alternative music category.
They added: "We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to be, be it in Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs."
Beyoncé is among the 10 artists up for best international act, which also includes Drake, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar and Jazmine Sullivan.
The acting award, for best performance in a TV show or film includes Daniel Kaluuya for the movie Nope, Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die and Kane Robinson in Top Boy, while best media personality nominees include Bafta winner Big Zuu, KSI, Mo Gilligan, Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose.
Big winners at last year's awards, which were broadcast as a live show for the first time since 2017, included Wizkid, Dave and Ghetts.
Knucks is hoping to replicate their success, after being nominated for album of the year, best male act, best hip hop act, video of the year and as a feature artist on Kojey Radical's Payback.
His debut album Alpha Place received critical acclaim for its blending of rap and jazz when it was released earlier this year.
Little Simz is nominated in the album of the year, best female act, best hip hop act and video of the year categories. Central Cee, who was the Mobos' best newcomer last year, is nominated for best male act, best drill act, song and video of the year.
Miraa May, Headie One and Kojey Radical are also nominated in several categories.
Speaking to the BBC's Sharihan Al-Akhras at the nominations launch, Kojey said: "I'm grateful to be nominated.
"I've been watching the Mobos since I was a kid, and to still be considered lets me know I'm doing something right - it's good to have the affirmation.
"Adding these new categories gives a lot of opportunities to young artists coming up, they're doing the right thing."
Voting is now open on the Mobos website, with hosts and performers expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The nominees in full:
Best male act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best female act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
PinkPantheress
Tiana Major9
Album of the year
Aitch - Close To Home
Knucks - Alpha Place
Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria
Miraa May - Tales of a Miracle
Song of the year
Aitch feat Ashanti - Baby
Central Cee - Doja
Dave - Starlight
Digga D & Stillbrickin - Pump 1010
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie)
Potter Payper feat Tiggs Da Author - Gangsteritus
Best newcomer
AMARIA BB
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
Flo
Jbee
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
SwitchOTR
Video of the year
Central Cee - Doja (directed by Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)
Knucks - Alpha House/Hide & Seek (directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - Payback (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafé)
Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - Point and Kill (directed by Ebeneza Blanche)
Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says (directed by Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul act
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best grime act
Blay vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip Hop act
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best drill act
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best international act
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best performance in a TV show/film
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope
Jasmine Jobson as Jaq - Top Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - Top Boy
Lashana Lynch as Nomi - No Time To Die
Samuel Adewunmi as Hero - You Don't Know Me
Best media personality
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best alternative music act
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best electronic/dance act
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherelle
Best African music act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best gospel act
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best jazz act
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean music act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best producer
Inflo
Jae5
Labrinth
M1onthebeat
P2J
TSB