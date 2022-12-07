Share your stories as A&E faces winter pressures
- Published
Patients, doctors and nurses are all facing an incredibly tough time as a result of a winter crisis in the NHS that is putting Accident and Emergency (A&E) services under huge pressure. BBC News is planning special coverage on 8 December across online, TV and radio, looking at the issues and what is at stake for all of us.
Throughout Thursday, we will be bringing you stories from people who have needed to use emergency care while the UK's ambulance response times and A&E waits have been at their worst levels on record.
So, if you have an experience of your own to share, do not hesitate to get in touch with us using the details below.
BBC journalists will be reporting from some of the hospitals worst-hit by emergency care issues. And we'll be hearing real undercover accounts from doctors and nurses - giving you a sense of what things are really like on the front line and the decisions facing NHS staff every day.
And as nurses and ambulance workers prepare for strikes later this month due to pay disputes, we will be finding out what the government and NHS bosses are proposing to improve the situation.
Do join our coverage across the BBC website and BBC News Channel - and please share your story if you feel comfortable doing so.
