Strep A deaths rise to 15 in children across UK
Fifteen children in the UK have died after invasive strep A infections since September, the latest UK Health Security Agency figures show.
This includes the death of one child in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland. There have been no deaths confirmed in Scotland.
There have also been 47 deaths from strep A in adults in England.
Most strep A infections are mild but cases of more severe, invasive strep A infections - whilst rare - are rising.
Experts urge anyone concerned about symptoms to seek prompt medical advice.