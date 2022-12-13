Welsh midwives vote to strike, but not in England
- Published
Midwives in Wales have voted for strike action over a "disappointing and unacceptable" pay award worth around 4% this year.
But industrial action in England will not go ahead after the numbers taking part in the ballot fell short of the 50% needed.
Midwives in England said the ballot result exposed the flaws in the law around industrial action.
The Welsh government said it recognised the strength of feeling in the NHS.
"However, without additional funding from the UK Government, we are not able to make an increased pay offer without risking a reduction in services," a spokesperson said.
"Whilst we were unable to avert the forthcoming industrial action, all partners have agreed to keep talking and to continue to work together on key issues."
In Wales, 55.4% of Royal College of Midwives (RCM) members responded to the ballot, with 91.5% voting in favour of strike action.
In England, the RCM said 46.7% of its 28,500 members voted in the ballot.
Of those that did take part, 88.4% voted in favour of strike action.
Julie Richards, director for Wales at the RCM, said: "Midwives in Wales are exhausted. The disappointing and unacceptable 4% pay offer simply reinforced their feelings of being overlooked and undervalued."
She added: "Taking industrial action is always a last resort, and the decision taken by our members today shows just how desperate they are for policy makers to listen.
"The Welsh Government must now do so to get maternity services in Wales back on track, and to stop the inevitable exodus of demoralised staff."