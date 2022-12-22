Ambulance workers in England to strike again in January
Ambulance staff in five areas of England are to stage two further strikes in January, union leaders say.
The industrial action on 11 and 23 January is likely to heap more pressure on emergency care, which is already under serious strain.
Unison leaders say the action is a direct result of the government's refusal to negotiate over pay.
Life-threatening calls to 999, as well as the most serious emergency calls, will still be responded to, they say.
Services in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West will take action over pay and staffing.
The January strikes will each last for 24 hours from midnight, Unison says, and will involve all ambulance employees - not just 999 response crews,
Thousands of paramedics, call handlers and technicians staged a strike across most areas of England and all of Wales on Wednesday and are already set to strike again on 28 December.
Even before Wednesday's strike, a quarter of ambulances were delayed for more than an hour outside A&E, according to the latest NHS England statistics.
Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said no health workers wanted to go out on strike but holding talks was the only way the dispute would end.
She said accusing NHS staff of making a conscious decision to inflict harm on the public by taking action this week "was not the health secretary's finest hour".
"Neither was it a particularly smart move for Steve Barclay to falsely accuse health unions of failing to deliver a national emergency cover plan.
"It's time Steve Barclay stopped with the insults and fibs and called the unions in for proper talks about improving NHS pay."
The health secretary has repeatedly said that ambulance workers have already been given a pay rise recommended by an independent pay review body and that any further increase was unaffordable.