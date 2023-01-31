Ambulance workers to strike on 10 February
Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - will walk out on Friday 10 February, Unison says.
It means strikes over pay will now be happening across the NHS every day next week, apart from Wednesday.
Life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to but others may not be.
Downing Street says the continuing industrial action will concern the public.
The NHS's biggest day of industrial action is set to happen on 6 February, when many nurses and ambulance crews across England and Wales will be on strike.
Upcoming strike action
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Renfrewshire and Falkirk are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Court staff on strike
- Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
- The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Civil servants
- About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
- Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part
Teachers
- In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
- The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
- In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay
Train drivers
- Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
- Most train companies across England are affected
- Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
- Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling
University staff
- Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
- Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved
Bus drivers on strike
- Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
- The routes affected are mostly in south and west London
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Bus drivers on strike
- Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
- The routes affected are mostly in south and west London
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Bus drivers on strike
- Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
- The routes affected are mostly in south and west London
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
Nurses in England
- Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
- Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work
Ambulance staff
- Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services and the national Welsh service, while Unite staff strike in four English services and Wales
- The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency
Physiotherapists in Wales
- NHS physiotherapy staff in all Welsh Health Boards are on strike
- It is the first time physiotherapy staff in Wales have walked out over pay
Midwives in Wales
- Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Wales are on strike from 0800 to 1600 GMT
- Services for women in labour or needing emergency care are not affected, according to the RCM
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
Physiotherapists take action
- NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
- The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
Teachers in Wales
- Members of the National Education Union are on strike across the whole of Wales
- Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
There are currently no national strikes planned for this date
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We are putting in place significant mitigations that have previously helped reduce some of the impact from these strikes.
"But first and foremost we would ask the unions to reconsider that approach and continue discussions."
Pay rises 'unaffordable'
Unison says the government must stop "pretending the strikes will simply go away" and act decisively to end the dispute by improving pay.
The union warned that unless the government had a "major rethink" over NHS pay, and got involved in "actual talks" with unions, it would announce strike dates running into March.
The government says the above-inflation pay rises requested are unaffordable.
Pay rises are decided by independent pay review bodies.
NHS staff in England and Wales - including nurses - have already received an average increase of 4.75%. The lowest-paid were guaranteed a rise of at least £1,400.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Social Care has missed the deadline for submitting evidence on next year's pay award for more than a million NHS staff, MPs have been told.
Former health minister Steve Brine, who now chairs the House of Commons' Health and Social Care Committee, said he was "astonished".
The Treasury has submitted evidence.