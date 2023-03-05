Ambulance strikes: Unite union suspends action in England
Ambulance strikes due to take place in England on Monday and Wednesday have been called off.
The Unite union has suspended the industrial action to enter pay talks with the government, it said.
They followed Unison and GMB unions who earlier suspended walkouts after what they called a "huge shift" in the government's position.
Unite is the smallest of the three ambulance unions representing about 3,000 workers.
Tens of thousands of staff had been expected to walk out on 6 March and 8 March across large parts of England.